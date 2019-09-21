Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,651,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,870,000 after purchasing an additional 241,322 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,535,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 818,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,910 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 805,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 697,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,386,000 after buying an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 64,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.08.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

