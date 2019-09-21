Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,506 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,226,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 186.3% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 131,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHM stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.85. 8,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,867. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.41 and a 12-month high of $49.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

