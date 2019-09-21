Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,366 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco Municipal Trust worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 872,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,509,000 after buying an additional 327,246 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 54,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 258,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 33,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,879. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $12.97.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $0.0517 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Profile

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

