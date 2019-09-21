Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Invests $1.17 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.76. 3,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.82. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $129.89 and a 12-month high of $170.80.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

