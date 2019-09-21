Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases 81,020 Shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. (NYSE:AFB) by 32.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 81,020 shares during the period. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. comprises approximately 1.2% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,475,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 108,788 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,593,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 275,923 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,528 shares during the last quarter.

In other AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. news, Director Garry L. Moody acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AFB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,294. AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $14.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%.

AllianceBernstein Natnl Muncpl Incm Fnd. Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

