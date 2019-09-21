Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,606,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,827,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $147.82 and a twelve month high of $250.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $262.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.56.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $4,060,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

