Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Sells 9,029 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,029 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,793,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,391,000 after buying an additional 3,743,507 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 25,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,699,000 after acquiring an additional 195,076 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 11,695,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,388,000 after acquiring an additional 660,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 59.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,582,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NWL shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

Newell Brands stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,881,712. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $24.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In other Newell Brands news, Director Michael Todman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $78,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 72,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,619.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

