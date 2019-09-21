VIVO Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,645.00 (VIVO)

VIVO (CURRENCY:VIVO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One VIVO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. During the last week, VIVO has traded 75.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. VIVO has a total market cap of $10,645.00 and $45.00 worth of VIVO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,984.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.34 or 0.02130371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $307.63 or 0.03086418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.22 or 0.00724596 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.01 or 0.00722464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00061103 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00471602 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009041 BTC.

VIVO Profile

VIVO (CRYPTO:VIVO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. VIVO’s total supply is 5,672,882 coins and its circulating supply is 4,852,882 coins. The Reddit community for VIVO is /r/VIVOcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIVO’s official Twitter account is @vivocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. VIVO’s official message board is join.slack.com/t/vivocoin/shared_invite/MjM3MTQzNjgzOTIwLTE1MDQ4MDg4MDAtMmVkNTRjOGM1Yg. VIVO’s official website is www.vivocoin.net.

VIVO Coin Trading

VIVO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIVO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIVO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIVO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

