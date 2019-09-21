Voise (VOISE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $110,092.00

Voise (CURRENCY:VOISE) traded up 230% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Voise has traded 312.1% higher against the dollar. Voise has a total market capitalization of $110,092.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Voise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00210030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.01225700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020970 BTC.

About Voise

Voise’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Voise’s total supply is 775,513,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,336,806 tokens. The Reddit community for Voise is /r/voise and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Voise’s official Twitter account is @voiseit. The official website for Voise is www.voise.com.

Voise Token Trading

Voise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, Cryptopia, HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

