Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,583 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 168,556 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $25,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,171,000 after buying an additional 129,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,061,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.7% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 6,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $842,910.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $341,507.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,005,230.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Longbow Research upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE VMC traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $149.80. 846,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $82.52 and a 12 month high of $151.51.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

