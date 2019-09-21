W Green Pay Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 11% lower against the dollar. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $2.64 million worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00209570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.01223367 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094516 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018441 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020986 BTC.

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay's total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,176,592 tokens. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg.

W Green Pay's official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

