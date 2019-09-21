WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Stake Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 36.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WABCO were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WABCO in the first quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WABCO in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WABCO in the second quarter worth $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WABCO in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WABCO in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WABCO alerts:

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $134.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,341. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.90 and a 12 month high of $146.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.98.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $912.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.88 million. Equities analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.