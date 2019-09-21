Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.3% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 37.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,901,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,764,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,490.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,164,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,000,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,743,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,874,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,103,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,307,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,604 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $393,440,000. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $322,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,086,715.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.27. 25,171,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,625. The company has a market cap of $246.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.86 and its 200 day moving average is $132.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

