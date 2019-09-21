Waltonchain (WTC) Market Cap Reaches $42.66 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $42.66 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, DragonEX and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.82 or 0.02158863 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00060835 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008012 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,429,570 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, COSS, Bithumb, Huobi, Kucoin, Coinnest, DragonEX, OKEx, Cobinhood, Allbit, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

