Warburg Research Reiterates “€71.00” Price Target for HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH)

Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €68.00 ($79.07).

Shares of ETR:HBH opened at €50.00 ($58.14) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $799.34 million and a P/E ratio of 11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.44. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €43.50 ($50.58) and a one year high of €54.50 ($63.37). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.55.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

