Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on the stock.

WHR opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. Warehouse REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 106.50 ($1.39). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 103.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.48. The stock has a market cap of $249.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.79%.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of United Kingdom. It makes investments in UK urban warehouses. Warehouse REIT Plc was founded in July 24, 2017 and is based in Chester, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

