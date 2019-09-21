Wedgewood Partners Inc. Buys 46,609 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 412,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,609 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 3.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc. owned 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $40,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $2,676,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,238 shares of company stock valued at $14,787,014. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.06. 1,059,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.61.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

