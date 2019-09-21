Wedgewood Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 746,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143,425 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 6.9% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $81,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,236,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,490 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 9.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 101,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 85.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,438,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,492,000 after purchasing an additional 520,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.93. 78,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In other news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

