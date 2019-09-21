Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBAB. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the second quarter valued at $588,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the second quarter valued at $343,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 156.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst during the second quarter valued at $212,000.

GBAB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. 52,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,932. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

