Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 6,035 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.