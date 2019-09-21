Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,181 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,550 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 214,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 7.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 176,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 26.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

GILT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $462.92 million, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Israel, Latin America, Asia, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, Europe, and CIS countries. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.