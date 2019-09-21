Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stock Holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in International Bancshares Corp (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,956 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of International Bancshares worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,244,000 after buying an additional 45,359 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IBOC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of International Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

IBOC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.50. 381,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,212. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.33. International Bancshares Corp has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $47.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 10.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a 0.50000 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Roberto R. Resendez acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

