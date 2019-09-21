Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,893 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.26% of Hub Group worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,253,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,592,000 after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. The company had a trading volume of 227,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,955. Hub Group Inc has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $49.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $921.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,430.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

