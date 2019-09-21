Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.04% of Tekla Life Sciences Investors worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HQL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 14.6% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 12.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 2.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 274,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the period. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. 72,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,238. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

