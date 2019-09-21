Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) will announce sales of $628.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $640.00 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $629.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.67 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WERN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 1,109.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 27.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 183,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 390,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $36.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

