Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WNEB. BidaskClub raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock remained flat at $$9.81 on Friday. 149,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $264.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.21. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 6.16%. Research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,303,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,132,000 after purchasing an additional 59,945 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $419,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2,820.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,713,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,002,000 after purchasing an additional 28,118 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

