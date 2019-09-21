Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 2.5% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 33.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth about $697,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1,916.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 629,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 27.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 14,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Barclays cut shares of Westlake Chemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup set a $79.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nomura cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Shares of WLK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.10. 489,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $55.82 and a 12 month high of $87.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 13.44%.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

