Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,711 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 152,549 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 3.29% of Continental Building Products worth $30,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Continental Building Products by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,520,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,073,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 656,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 157,311 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,015,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Building Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NYSE CBPX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 373,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,418. Continental Building Products Inc has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $959.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Building Products Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

