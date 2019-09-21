Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $17.13 Million Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 22,769 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $17,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 192,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 961.0% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 144,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 130,700 shares in the last quarter. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,347,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $26.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.51.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

