Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $31.94 Million Position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $31,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in NetEase by 101.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in NetEase by 233.3% during the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $269.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,736. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.71. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.83. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $188.05 and a fifty-two week high of $289.68.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.15. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.41%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup increased their price target on NetEase from $301.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nomura increased their price target on NetEase from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.21.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.