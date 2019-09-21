Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 215,055 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.28% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $40,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 49,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,002.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MMP stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. 78,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

