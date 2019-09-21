Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 252,349 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 252,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,864,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Republic Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 12,135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 197,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 196,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 10,353.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after purchasing an additional 669,264 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 48,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,400,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,046,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 95,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $8,561,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,446,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,117 shares of company stock valued at $13,240,530. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James set a $93.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

RSG traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,743. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

