Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 148,054 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.65% of Douglas Dynamics worth $24,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLOW. FMR LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after purchasing an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 84,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,876,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,267,000 after buying an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 12.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 566,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 62,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLOW stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12-month low of $33.54 and a 12-month high of $47.15.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 57.67%.

In other news, insider James L. Janik sold 42,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,864,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $378,790.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 151,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,675,168.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,308 shares of company stock worth $2,653,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLOW. TheStreet upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

