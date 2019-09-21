Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Reduces Position in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 772,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,024 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Houlihan Lokey worth $34,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ORIX Corp USA raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 574.0% during the 1st quarter. ORIX Corp USA now owns 4,109,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,409,000 after purchasing an additional 89,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,231,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,296,000 after purchasing an additional 377,933 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,589,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 20,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $940,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,377,935 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $154,067,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $250.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 22.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

