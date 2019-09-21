Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 108,897 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 108,897 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of PerkinElmer worth $20,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $165,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PKI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,462. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $722.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 7.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. UBS Group upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wood & Company reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

