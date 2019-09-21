Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 250,839 Shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250,839 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Phillips 66 Partners worth $26,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSXP. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $16,238,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after acquiring an additional 248,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 881,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 243,771 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 183,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 43.7% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 461,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 140,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.25. 2,576,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.92. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $401.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.61 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 48.70% and a net margin of 54.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSXP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Phillip David Bairrington acquired 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.11 per share, with a total value of $31,943.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,720.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

