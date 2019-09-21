Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 60,904 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 60,904 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $86,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on EOG Resources from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on EOG Resources from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on EOG Resources from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.09.

EOG stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.39. 138,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,805,838. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.25. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $70.83 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.02). EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

