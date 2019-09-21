Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 95,872 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 538,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 95,872 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $44,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $1,696,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $2,686,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Albany International in the second quarter worth about $1,326,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Albany International by 333.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Albany International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,425,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.33.

AIN traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average is $77.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $273.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.75 million. Albany International had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

