WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WHF. Oppenheimer cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated a market perform rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $289.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 62.01% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.67%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 229,328 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $3,210,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,026 shares in the company, valued at $84,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $3,518,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the first quarter worth about $1,241,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth about $916,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 97.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 62,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 28.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

