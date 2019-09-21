Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading Down 5.8%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.97, approximately 15,469,938 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 6,291,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 3.16.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 113.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

