WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on WideOpenWest in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WOW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.35. 684,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.63 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.52. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.48 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Teresa L. Elder purchased 9,447 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,974.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Crestview Partners Iii Gp, L.P purchased 51,481 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $292,926.89. Insiders acquired a total of 83,928 shares of company stock worth $490,462 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of WideOpenWest by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.