Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTFC. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Wintrust Financial by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of WTFC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. The stock had a trading volume of 467,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,160. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Wintrust Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $59.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at $293,912.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wintrust Financial Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.