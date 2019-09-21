Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 639,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,495 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.1% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,072 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $8,070,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.31 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $180,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,023.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $37,507.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,222.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $46.62. 9,945,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,928,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.55.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The cable giant reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.08 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

