Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $2.60 Million Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $773,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,774,000.

NYSEARCA:SUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,991. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.33. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.25 and a 12 month high of $107.21.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.1406 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

