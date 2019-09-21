Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,367,296 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $208,212,000 after acquiring an additional 649,746 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 802,525 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $122,208,000 after acquiring an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,177,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $483,820,000 after acquiring an additional 334,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $125,760,000 after acquiring an additional 223,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.66. The stock had a trading volume of 69,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,998. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $114.79 and a twelve month high of $189.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.93.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

