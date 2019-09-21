Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Chevron by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $52,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $1,754,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,306.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Independent Research set a $127.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.22.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.41. 343,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,008. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $127.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $235.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

