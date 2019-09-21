Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 124 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 127,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 50,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, insider James S. Fassio sold 85,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $8,937,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Orban sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 543,939 shares in the company, valued at $55,753,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,238 shares of company stock worth $14,787,014. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROST stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.65. The company had a trading volume of 75,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,029. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. ValuEngine cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Cowen set a $116.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

