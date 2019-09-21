XRP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.41 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. XRP has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion and approximately $1.41 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00002899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Bitfinex, Ripple China and ABCC. Over the last week, XRP has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00209790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.95 or 0.01222142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00094334 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018253 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021008 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About XRP

XRP was first traded on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,991,349,973 coins and its circulating supply is 43,055,012,634 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, Cryptomate, Bitbank, Bitso, Kuna, HitBTC, Coinrail, B2BX, Koineks, Bitinka, Independent Reserve, Gatehub, GOPAX, Bittrex, Bitstamp, Coindeal, OKEx, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, FCoin, Ovis, Liquid, Gate.io, Binance, Coinone, LakeBTC, CEX.IO, LiteBit.eu, Kraken, BTC Markets, BCEX, ABCC, Coinsquare, Bits Blockchain, OpenLedger DEX, DigiFinex, BitBay, Stellarport, Vebitcoin, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), Bitsane, Poloniex, DragonEX, Exrates, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Koinex, ZB.COM, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, CoinEgg, Bitlish, Tripe Dice Exchange, WazirX, Cryptohub, Korbit, Bitbns, BX Thailand, MBAex, CoinFalcon, C2CX, BTC Trade UA, BtcTurk, Instant Bitex, CoinBene, BitMarket, Huobi, Coinhub, RippleFox, Ripple China, Coinsuper, Coinbe, Covesting, Upbit, BitFlip, Zebpay, Bithumb, Fatbtc and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

