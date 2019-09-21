Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Receives $77.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $194,575.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,025.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $387,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,207.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,027 shares of company stock worth $2,252,433 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 41,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,555. Xylem has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $85.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xylem will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.