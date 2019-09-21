Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. Buys New Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)

Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 816,293 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,000. Kimbell Royalty Partners makes up approximately 12.1% of Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. owned approximately 3.47% of Kimbell Royalty Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 45.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 20,836 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $673,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $1,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brett G. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 215,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,134.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett G. Taylor bought 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,145.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 15,160 shares of company stock worth $221,509. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 20,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.36 million, a P/E ratio of -73.65 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.45. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $31.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.63.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

